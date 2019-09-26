The Last of Us Part 2 Reveals New Video Full of Gameplay and Story Details

The Last of Us Part II — via Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment — has released a new behind-the-scenes video featuring new gameplay and story details of the upcoming PS4 exclusive. More specifically, the video — which is a meaty 10 minutes long — goes behind-the-scenes of the three hours of gameplay demo that was recently shown off to the the media. In addition to some cinematic looks at the game and some gameplay clips, there’s also plenty of developer commentary providing further insight and context on the game’s finer points.

As you will know, Naughty Dog has previously shown off plenty of gameplay footage at E3 2018, but this all new gameplay footage. And, as you would expect, everything still looks incredibly impressive. Whether it plays well, who knows, but there’s no denying one thing: Naughty Dog makes some incredibly good looking games.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Last of Us Part II is in development for the PS4, and the PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a PS5 port, but you’d assume one is in the pipeline, and possibly coming next year when the next-gen Sony system ships.

For more news, rumors, media, and information on the sequel, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Naughty Dog has confirmed the game has no multiplayer. Why? Because it’s focusing on the single-player, which is the longest and most ambitious game the developer has ever made in its 35-year history.

“Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming,” reads an official synopsis of the game. “Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”