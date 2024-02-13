The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Gets New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for The Last of Us Part II Remastered has today been released on PlayStation 5 by Naughty Dog. Upon its launch this past month, Naughty Dog was quick to let loose a couple of initial updates that improved its latest version of The Last of Us Part II. Now, after a gap of time of nearly two weeks, update version 1.1.1 has gone live and has made some key changes to the title's newest mode.

Available to download at this very moment, the latest update for The Last of Us Part II Remastered brings some bug fixes to New Game+ and No Return, which is this release's new roguelike mode. Naughty Dog also happened to add one lone piece of new concept art to the Extras section of the game that players can check out. Beyond this, most of the other improvements are tied to stability and additional bug fixes.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new The Last of Us Part II Remastered update attached below.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered Update 1.1.1 Patch Notes

New Content

Added concept art of WLF Reversible skin to Extras

Bug Fixes and Improvements

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where some progression-critical items would not be detected with Enhanced Listen Mode in New Game+

General

Fixed an issue with PS4 save data imports where Trophy data was not always accurately updated

Fixed an issue where game performance could become degraded during long play sessions

Astronaut Ellie should no longer lose her head Astronaut Ellie's head mesh will no longer disappear under certain rare conditions



No Return

Minor UI fixes throughout the game

Fixed issues affecting the Daily Run leaderboard

Addressed an issue where players' scores were not populating, or vanished from leaderboards

Fixed an issue where the Modded Trophy was not accurately tracking player progress

Fixed an issue where chained Clickers could T-pose when hit with molotov flames

Fixed an issue where bloaters in Holdout would focus on buddies over the player

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where the player could fall through the ground in the Seraphite forest when struck

Fixed an issue where game camera could get stuck if the player was struck while in a workbench

Localization