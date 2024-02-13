The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Gets New Update, Patch Notes Revealed
Naughty Dog's latest patch for TLOU 2 Remastered is here.
A new update for The Last of Us Part II Remastered has today been released on PlayStation 5 by Naughty Dog. Upon its launch this past month, Naughty Dog was quick to let loose a couple of initial updates that improved its latest version of The Last of Us Part II. Now, after a gap of time of nearly two weeks, update version 1.1.1 has gone live and has made some key changes to the title's newest mode.
Available to download at this very moment, the latest update for The Last of Us Part II Remastered brings some bug fixes to New Game+ and No Return, which is this release's new roguelike mode. Naughty Dog also happened to add one lone piece of new concept art to the Extras section of the game that players can check out. Beyond this, most of the other improvements are tied to stability and additional bug fixes.
You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new The Last of Us Part II Remastered update attached below.
The Last of Us Part II Remastered Update 1.1.1 Patch Notes
New Content
- Added concept art of WLF Reversible skin to Extras
Bug Fixes and Improvements
Accessibility
- Fixed an issue where some progression-critical items would not be detected with Enhanced Listen Mode in New Game+
General
- Fixed an issue with PS4 save data imports where Trophy data was not always accurately updated
- Fixed an issue where game performance could become degraded during long play sessions
- Astronaut Ellie should no longer lose her head
- Astronaut Ellie's head mesh will no longer disappear under certain rare conditions
No Return
- Minor UI fixes throughout the game
- Fixed issues affecting the Daily Run leaderboard
- Addressed an issue where players' scores were not populating, or vanished from leaderboards
- Fixed an issue where the Modded Trophy was not accurately tracking player progress
- Fixed an issue where chained Clickers could T-pose when hit with molotov flames
- Fixed an issue where bloaters in Holdout would focus on buddies over the player
Gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the player could fall through the ground in the Seraphite forest when struck
- Fixed an issue where game camera could get stuck if the player was struck while in a workbench
Localization
- Minor localization fixes throughout the game