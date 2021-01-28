The Last of Us Part 2 Reference in The Amazing World of Gumball Goes Viral

✖

The Last of Us Part II has proven nothing short of a phenomenon since its release on PlayStation 4 last year, and the game has even inspired references in shows like The Amazing World of Gumball. A clip from the series has gone viral, in which Gumball uses references to the game to explain to Anais that her new friend is taking over her mind and infecting her friends, not unlike the Cordyceps fungus that has taken over the world in The Last of Us. To better convey that point, Gumball takes control of Darwin, before infecting Tobias, as well!

The clip from the show can be found in the Tweet from @armelnikova embedded below.

The Last of Us reference in The Amazing World of Gumball :) pic.twitter.com/GObFZeP5gM — 𝓐𝓻𝔀𝓮𝓷 (@armelnikova) January 26, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Gumball does not refer to the game specifically by name, but the character does unintentionally weigh-in on one of the greatest controversies surrounding the series. In the clip, Gumball refers to The Last of Us Part II as "a zombie video game." Since the first game's release back in 2013, there has been a prolonged debate regarding whether or not the Cordyceps infects should be considered zombies. There are certainly similarities to the way that zombies and the Cordyceps infects operate, but there are significant differences, as well. Those intricacies might be a bit much for The Amazing World of Gumball, so referring to it as "a zombie video game" might have been the easiest way to convey the joke!

While the target audience for The Amazing World of Gumball is probably a bit different from the one playing The Last of Us Part II, there's clearly a bit of crossover between the two fanbases, given how much the video above has started making the rounds. It seems that the reference was actually made in the show a while ago, but sometimes it takes time before these things catch on to the general public!

The Last of Us Part II is available now on PlayStation 4. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Did you catch this reference to the game on The Amazing World of Gumball? What do you think of the clip? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!