The Last of Us Part 3 Casting Rumor May Be Good News for Fans

The Last of Us Part 3 may not be as in doubt as we thought, if a new rumor is to be believed. Naughty Dog has always been a very well-respected studio thanks to Crash Bandicoot, Jak and Daxter, and Uncharted, but things really turned up a notch when it released The Last of Us in 2013. It was the studio’s first M-rated game and was a major tonal shift from the more lighthearted adventures of Nathan Drake. The game was celebrated for its cinematic story, rich characters, and brutal gameplay that didn’t shy away from the harsh post-apocalyptic world that made survivors realize it was kill or be killed.

The Last of Us Part 2 was far darker than the first game, much to the shock of fans. It pulled no punches and killed off beloved characters in vile ways, making it clear that no one was safe in this world and no one gets a hero’s death. The Last of Us Part 2 ended in a way that feels fairly conclusive, but still leaves story threads somewhat open if Naughty Dog is interested in continuing the story. However, it has been five years and creator Neil Druckmann has only lightly teased at the possibility of The Last of Us Part 3. Many assumed it would’ve been the studio’s next game after the second entry, but that’s not the case.

The Last of Us Part 3 Has Reportedly Filmed Scenes Already

Naughty Dog is currently working on Intergalactic, a brand new IP. It’s likely going to be another year or two before that releases, leaving many to wonder if another entry in the survival horror franchise is remotely close. Neil Druckmann recently indicated that The Last of Us Part 3 may not happen at all in an interview, causing a lot of panic with fans. However, he may be messing with people and there might be nothing to be worried about at all. Reputable insider Daniel Richtman has indicated on Patreon that The Last of Us Part 3 is happening and it’s maybe not quite as far off as one would think.

Daniel Richtman stated that he “knows for a fact” that The Last of Us Part 3 has already cast actors for various roles and has even filmed certain scenes. He didn’t elaborate beyond this and we have no idea when these films could’ve been shot. Theoretically, it’s possible Naughty Dog canceled The Last of Us Part 3 or put it on hold, but that seems hard to imagine. That’s a project that you don’t really move forward on unless you’re certain you’re going to see it through to the end. It’s possible that Druckmann wrote a script or came up with a story outline and handed it off to someone else to direct while he supervises/produces.

It’s likely that everyone is all hands on deck with Intergalactic, but a smaller team is putting The Last of Us Part 3 together in the meantime. This will make it easier for everyone to transition over from Intergalactic as it finishes production. Perhaps Druckmann will take the reins at that point as well. Ideally, this kind of a process would also make it so fans can get the game sooner. After all Naughty Dog was working on The Last of Us Online for years and it’s likely a lot of that team was left with nothing to do. While some of that staff was probably let go from Naughty Dog, there’s probably others that could’ve been put on The Last of Us Part 3.

If this rumor pans out – and it’s worth noting that these kinds of things should always be taken with a grain of salt – then The Last of Us Part 3 may come out just a few years after Intergalactic. Hopefully, Naughty Dog says something sooner rather than later, but it may not want to announce it too early in case there are delays or production on Intergalactic slows down the project.

Do you still want to see The Last of Us Part 3? Let me know in the comments.