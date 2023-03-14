The Last of Us Director Neil Druckmann Responds to Fan Requests for Part 3

The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II director Neil Druckmann has acknowledged ongoing fan requests to see a third installment in the video game series come about. In recent months, rumors and reports have continued to swirl and have stated that Naughty Dog's next major project will indeed be The Last of Us Part III. And while Druckmann and those at Naughty Dog haven't confirmed as much just yet, the longtime director of the series is well aware that it's a game fans desperately want.

In a recent discussion with Kinda Funny, Druckmann was asked about Naughty Dog's next big game and whether or not The Last of Us Part III could be an option. Druckmann said that currently, Naughty Dog has already decided on what its next game will be. Even though he couldn't outright confirm what this title is just yet, Druckmann said he knows that there is a contingent of fans that want to see a new The Last of Us entry.

"I know the fans really want The Last of Us Part III," Druckmann said. "I hear about it all the time. All I can say is that, look, we're already into our next project. The decision has already been made. I can't say what it is, but that's the process we went through, that there was a lot of consideration of different things and we picked the thing we were most excited for."

Regardless of the direction that Naughty Dog goes in the future, it's already known that the studio is also working on a multiplayer spin-off set within the world of The Last of Us. This game has been shown off briefly by Naughty Dog in the past and Druckmann has made clear that more information on the title will be dropping later in 2023. So even if The Last of Us Part III isn't on the horizon right now, we do know that more games in this franchise are slated to hit PlayStation 5 soon enough.

What are you hoping to see Naughty Dog release as its next major single-player game? Would you like to see The Last of Us Part III come about, or would you prefer Naughty Dog to develop a wholly new IP?