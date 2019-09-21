The Last of Us Part II PS4 Release Date Leaked

Today, ahead of the big reveal in a couple of days, The Last of Us Part II’s PS4 release date was leaked via a Swiss retailer who went live with its updated listing for the game too early. More specifically, Swiss retailer Softridge has seemingly revealed that the highly-anticipated PS4 exclusive from Uncharted developers Naughty Dog will release on February 28, 2020. As you may know, there’s been previous reports, rumors, and even a slip-up from the actress who plays Ellie that have all pointed to a February release window. In other words, this date lines-up with this. Further, it’s a Friday, the most common day for Sony Interactive Entertainment to release its games. So, it checks out in this regard too.

Of course, this should still be taken with a grain of salt. While everything checks out about this release date, leaked dates from retailer listings have a bit of a shoddy history when it comes to reliability. Even if this lines-up with everything we’ve been hearing about the game, until official confirmation arrives, it’s best not to mark up your calendars just yet.

As alluded to, Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment are set to show off more of The Last of Us Part II in a couple days on September 24 via the new State of Play. At the moment of publishing, we don’t know exactly what will be shown off and divulged, but it’s expected we will get a new trailer and a release date, with speculation that multiplayer may also be revealed. Whatever the case, it’s poised to be a big moment. We haven’t heard about the game in a long time, and it’s been cooking for awhile. In other words, hype and anticipation levels are at a max.

The Last of Us Part II is in development for PS4. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no official word of a PS5 port or a release date. However, the latter should be changing very soon.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming PlayStation sequel, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.