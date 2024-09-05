Legend of Zelda Classic is Making an Unexpected Return Next Month

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A Legend of Zelda classic from 1989 is making a rather unexpected return next month. As a video game series, The Legend of Zelda debuted in 1996 with the release of The Legend of Zelda on Family Computer Disk System. This was only in Japan though. A year later the game got both its debut in the west and on the NES. This was followed by Zelda II: The Adventure of Link in 1987/1988. Before a third game in the series -- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past on SNES -- was released, Nintendo and the series dipped its toe in the animation world in 1989. Unlike the video game series though, the animated series was not very successful.

When the animated series -- simply titled The Legend of Zelda -- debuted in 1989, it did so with a 13-episode run that aired in the United States between September 8, 1989 and December 1, 1989. The DiC Entertainment and Viacom-produced series clearly did not get the reception Nintendo was hoping for, because it never got a second season. And for the most part, the show, which loosely retold the events of the first game, with some of the second game sprinkled in, has been lost to time.

Fast-forward to this week, and to the surprise of many, The Complete Series is returning with a new DVD release next month on October 22. Right now, there is no word of a Blu-ray release, just a DVD release, making this return all the more peculiar. Those interested though can currently pre-order the DVD re-release on Amazon for $13.59.

(Photo: Amazon)

The product description of the release makes no mention of anything new or any fancy special features. In other words, this appears to be a straight-up re-release. The timing of the release may not be as random though, considering there is a live-action movie in the works for the series as of last year.

