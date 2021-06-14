The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Fans Are Expecting the Worst Prior to Upcoming Nintendo Direct

Many fans anticipating The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 are already expecting the worst when it comes to tomorrow's Nintendo Direct that is taking place in proximity to E3 2021. Although some believe this will be the first venue in two years where Nintendo will talk more about the Zelda sequel, others continue to be let down so often that they're already preparing themselves to be disappointed.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has been trending on social media throughout the day today, primarily because many fans are already openly preparing to be let down by the new Nintendo Direct presentation that is happening tomorrow at midday. Those excited about the still-untitled sequel have been sharing a number of memes and other expectations related to the game, many of which happen to be negative.

The reason for this disbelief that Breath of the Wild 2 will make an appearance tomorrow mainly seems to stem from the fact that we've been hearing for months, if not years, that the game is poised to show up at every event that Nintendo has. Earlier this year, Nintendo even mentioned the title outright in a Direct presentation it held, but only proceeded to then inform fans that it wasn't ready to talk about the project. This led to excitement for the game falling to perhaps its lowest point, which is why a number of people are keeping their expectations in check before tomorrow.

So what do you think? Will The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 finally show up again during the upcoming Nintendo Direct presentation? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, keep reading onward if you'd like to see some of the best tweets related to Breath of the Wild 2 that have appeared on socials today.