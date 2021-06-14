The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Fans Are Expecting the Worst Prior to Upcoming Nintendo Direct
Many fans anticipating The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 are already expecting the worst when it comes to tomorrow's Nintendo Direct that is taking place in proximity to E3 2021. Although some believe this will be the first venue in two years where Nintendo will talk more about the Zelda sequel, others continue to be let down so often that they're already preparing themselves to be disappointed.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has been trending on social media throughout the day today, primarily because many fans are already openly preparing to be let down by the new Nintendo Direct presentation that is happening tomorrow at midday. Those excited about the still-untitled sequel have been sharing a number of memes and other expectations related to the game, many of which happen to be negative.
The reason for this disbelief that Breath of the Wild 2 will make an appearance tomorrow mainly seems to stem from the fact that we've been hearing for months, if not years, that the game is poised to show up at every event that Nintendo has. Earlier this year, Nintendo even mentioned the title outright in a Direct presentation it held, but only proceeded to then inform fans that it wasn't ready to talk about the project. This led to excitement for the game falling to perhaps its lowest point, which is why a number of people are keeping their expectations in check before tomorrow.
So what do you think? Will The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 finally show up again during the upcoming Nintendo Direct presentation? Let me know what you think either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Conversely, keep reading onward if you'd like to see some of the best tweets related to Breath of the Wild 2 that have appeared on socials today.
Time to Get Hyped Only to be Let Down
getting myself hype for botw 2 news when there’s no indication it’ll happen at nintendo e3 direct pic.twitter.com/vITShoTuW4— sita ⚡️ (@twilisita) June 14, 2021
Not This Time
Me telling myself not to expect BOTW 2 news this E3....if it happens it does but I'm not raising my hopes like last time pic.twitter.com/CZkRpOyale— 𓄅 (@siinlayth) June 14, 2021
Everyone About to Look Real Dumb
everyone is so damn sure about getting botw 2 news tomorrow we’re gonna look like complete imbeciles if they don’t say shit 😭😭— kate | fi ride or die (@korokkinnie) June 14, 2021
Clown Link
People waiting for BOTW 2 announcement at nintendo e3 direct pic.twitter.com/PnhvtBJdIX— MisAnthroPony (@MisAnthro_Pony) June 14, 2021
Disappointment Coming Soon
me gearing up for silksong or botw 2 news at nintendo's e3 pic.twitter.com/hMa6gxEnbo— ✝ jesse ✝ (@molegolm) June 14, 2021
Summoning Circles Work, Right?
botw 2 at E3 summoning circle pic.twitter.com/QKW0GfVw0x— kokiri 🌿 (@sleepykokiri) June 11, 2021
Preparing Mentally for Sadness
Getting myself mentally prepared for tomorrow’s Nintendo e3 botw 2 disappointment pic.twitter.com/1T4IM2YOLy— Maybe: Spicy (@spicysoupy) June 14, 2021
Morning Breath Confirmed Title
Leakers coming up with BOTW 2 names be like... pic.twitter.com/g6bT9Jfbww— Pufuu 🐡 (@PufuuLive) June 14, 2021
Still No Release Date
BotW 2 will show up, and you know what it is going to show? Nothing. Another trailer and no date. And you will say Nintendo won E3 from that alone.
Go touch grass, I will attach an image as you have not been outside enough to see it. pic.twitter.com/OPLZQOSOJs— Awkwah (@Awkwah) June 14, 2021
Just Don't be Co-Op
I’ve seen predictions/hopes that BotW’s sequel has co-op. Where were these people when Four Swords Adventures was on GameCube or DSi? What about Triforce Heroes on 3DS?
No co-op mainline Zelda please and thank you.
Also, that game isn’t coming out this year. pic.twitter.com/lB5sadBUsk— Max Roberts (@MaxRoberts143) June 14, 2021
