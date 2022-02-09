The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Insider Gives Update Ahead of Nintendo Direct

A new Nintendo Direct is happening in a few hours. And as you would expect, Nintendo Switch users are speculating about the possibility that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will rear its head not only with a new trailer, but a release date. There’s also speculation that it could be delayed during the Nintendo Direct. Of course, if the long-awaited sequel doesn’t surface during the Nintendo Direct, delay speculation will really ignite, but according to a prominent Nintendo insider, a delay, at this point, is unlikely. The new and unofficial update on the game comes the way of Samus Hunter, who leaked today’s Nintendo Direct down to the day it was going to be announced.

“Just to talk I want to express my thoughts on the possibility of postponing the sequel of Breath of the Wild to 2023. At the moment I see it difficult, Nintendo wants to aim for a release for this year, but if for some reason, the launch should be postponed, the final decision will be taken around April, with a possible announcement in early May at most, because usually, this happens,” said Samus Hunter. “So right now it’s a topic that doesn’t make as much sense to discuss but it will certainly be interesting to see how Nintendo will handle the title announcements.”

Now, it’s worth noting that it’s unclear where inside information ends and speculation begins. Due to this, take everything here with an extra grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not addressed any of this in any capacity. If this changes — which we don’t expect to happen for a variety of reasons — we will update the story with whatever is provided.

