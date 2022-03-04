The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Insider Teases Next Update

A Nintendo insider has teased the next The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 update. Unfortunately, those on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED dying for an update on the long-awaited sequel are going to have to die for another few months. Nintendo still isn’t talking about Breath of the Wild 2, but we do have new information, courtesy of a new report. While proper E3 looks unlikely, gaming companies will convene this summer for a slew of events brimming with game announcements and reveals. Nintendo doesn’t need E3 to happen in order to have its “E3 Nintendo Direct” in June. It may not be attached to the show, but for all intents and purposes, it will be the same thing. And according to the aforementioned insider, Zelda fans aren’t getting a Breath of the Wild 2 update until this time.

The new report comes the way of AccountNGT, a prominent industry insider and leaker best known for leaking Star Wars Eclipse before its reveal, leaking GTA Online updates, and for various inside information on Harry Potter. The insider and leaker isn’t known for Nintendo scoops, but that’s exactly what they have. Unfortunately, the report is only what is outline above, which is to say, AccountNGT doesn’t say anything beyond that Nintendo fans won’t be getting any update on the game until this June.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question is a good one, it doesn’t negate two things: this is all completely unofficial and it’s all subject to change. This could be completely accurate, but it doesn’t mean it will stay this way.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is in development for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. The current expectation is that the game will release worldwide sometime this year, but there have been some rumblings here and there the long-awaited sequel could be delayed to 2023. If this happens, then the announcement would presumably be made before E3, as you wouldn’t want to deflate your big marketing event with a major delay.