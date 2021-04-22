Nintendo Insider Tease Has Fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Excited

✖

A new tease from a prominent Nintendo insider has fans of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, despite the fact that the tease makes no mention of the sequel coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and probably the Nintendo Switch Pro as well. The tease comes the way Nintendo insider and leaker, Kelios, who also revealed new information about Pokemon Legends: Arceus and new information about the remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl.

Speaking about the former, Kelios noted the game's release date is "pending," though they don't say why. However, chiming in, fellow Nintendo insider and leaker -- Felipe Necro -- noted this is probably because Game Freak is waiting for the 'Nintendo Ok' in order to not disturb the big holiday game it has. Replying to this, Kelios revealed that Nintendo is planning to release "a big game early 2022," followed by a sarcastic expression of ignorance an upside-down smiley face.

Unfortunately, this is all the pair of insiders divulge, which in turn has Nintendo fans lost in speculation. The obvious game here is The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, for a variety of reasons, but it's possible it could be something else, like Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, or even something like Mario Kart 9.

That said, Mario Kart 9 hasn't been announced and we haven't heard anything about Bayonetta 3 or Metroid Prime 4 in years. Meanwhile, Splatoon 3 was just announced. By process of elimination, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 seems the most likely, especially considering this lines up with previous reports pegging the game for a holiday 2021 or early 2022 release. Interestingly, early 2022 is when the Nintendo Switch Pro is rumored to drop. Back in 2017, when the Nintendo Switch released, what was right there with? That's right, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

For now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt. While it seems like Kelios is teasing the new Zelda game, this hasn't been confirmed. And even if that's the case, it doesn't negate the fact that all of this is unofficial and subject to change.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is -- seemingly -- set to release worldwide sometime in the next year via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and possibly the Nintendo Switch Pro. For more coverage on the game and all things Nintendo, click here.