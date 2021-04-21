Pokemon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond: Insider Provides Update, Teases Release Date and E3 2021 Trailer

✖

Nintendo hasn't said a word about Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl since revealing the pair of Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite remakes earlier this year. And this hasn't changed, but a prominent Pokemon insider has shared a new update on the pair of games, revealing that the bulk of the work on the remakes is actually complete, with Game Freak in the polishing and bug fixing stage. To this end, the insider claims the release date for the pair of remakes is already set, which would suggest we will hear more soon, but this isn't quite the case.

According to the insider -- Kelios -- we won't get any information about the remakes until June, which is when Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct is expected to go down. Kelios doesn't say this when this information will be shared, but you'd assume that's the implication. And then after this big reveal, marketing for the remakes will likely ramp up, though Kelios doesn't say this either.

Right now, we know the pair of remakes are releasing this year and it sounds like they are very much on schedule. Typically, mainline Pokemon games -- new or remade -- release during the holiday season, and it's unlikely Nintendo is going to break this pattern with Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, it doesn't change the fact that everything here is 100 percent unofficial and subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this report in any capacity, and we don't expect this to change as the company consistently adheres to its very strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors and reports.

Pokemon Shining Pearl and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond are set to release later this year via the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite. For more coverage on both games and all things Pokemon click here or peruse the relevant links below: