The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Release Window Reportedly Revealed

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel — which many are simply calling The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 — may be coming to Nintendo Switch sooner than you think. According to reputable industry insider, Sabi, the highly-anticipated sequel is planned to release in 2020. However, while this is the internal date, Sabi warns that Nintendo may not hit it, as Zelda games have a track record of taking longer to release than Nintendo initially predicts. Beyond “2020,” no further specifics are divulged. In other words, there’s no indication if we are talking about the first half or the second half year. Given that Nintendo has hardly said a peep about the game would suggest the latter though.

“I would tell you Breath of the Wild 2 is planned to release in 2020, but Zelda release dates are historically delayed, internally or publicly,” said Sabi on Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I would tell you Botw2 is planned to release in 2020, but Zelda release dates are historically delayed, internally or publicly LOL — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) November 12, 2019

Sabi clarifies that they aren’t speculating, noting that these are Nintendo’s current plans. However, they also note it should be taken with a grain of salt because of Nintendo’s knack for delaying Zelda games.

As you may know, previous rumors have suggested Nintendo was aiming to release the game in 2020. However, the closer 2020 gets the less likely this seems. Why? Because we haven’t heard anything or seen anything of the game since E3. I’m sure the plan — at least at one point — was to hit in 2020, but it’s quite obvious that won’t be happening. In other words, I wouldn’t count on playing this one until 2021.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is in development for Nintendo Switch. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.