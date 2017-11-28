What If The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Replaced Characters With Bikes?

We’ve seen all sorts of crazy mods for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild over the past few months, including Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Batman being implemented into the game. But a developer known as The Most has gone the extra mile, creating his own 3D adventure take on the Breath of the Wild, but replacing characters with some rather key ingredients – bikes.

The Most has created an open-world adventure game called Bike of the Wild, which is currently available on Steam now for $4.99. The game is inspired by the 200th anniversary of the bicycle, though, as you can read from its description, it’s also a little inspired by Nintendo‘s Zelda game.

“The evil Lord Gearnon has kidnapped the Princess Steelda, can our Hero Klink complete the Bike-Force and save Hillrule? Find out in… Bike of the Wild!” the description reads.

The Most goes on to explain what the game’s about , noting, “This game is exploding with sick jumps, sweet stunts, and insane challenges. It is one bike of a time.



“We at The Most have created a biking adventure unlike any other. Explore a massive open world as you pedal across luscious landscapes, frozen wastelands, and volcanic vistas. The world of Hillrule has been designed from the ground up to put your biking skills to the ultimate test. With secret passages and hidden jumps lurking around every corner, can you unlock the mystery and discover everything this mystic land has to offer?



“Whether you are looking for a relaxing bike ride through the country, or an intense psychotic ascent up peaks that will bring even the toughest to tears, Bike of the Wild has something for everybody.”

Bike of the Wild looks to be a much more simply designed game than Breath of the Wild, but the inspiration for adventure is definitely there, and it’s a fun little buy if you’ve got $5 lying around. Just keep in mind that the game currently only works with a controller, though the developer is working on implementing keyboard controls in an update.

The game only has a couple of reviews, but they’re recommendations, and you can check out videos over on the Steam page.

Zelda it clearly isn’t, but this one looks like it’s worth popping a wheelie over – especially to bike enthusiasts.

