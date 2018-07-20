The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Master Cycle Zero Now Available In Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

A few days ago, we posted a report on how Nintendo would be providing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with “further updates.” Immediately, the speculation began. New vehicles? New tracks? New racers? The sky’s the limit with a game like this, especially since it’s sold about ten million copies. Well, today Nintendo got the ball rollin’. Or should we say, bike?

The company released a free new update for the game that should automatically apply the next time you start it up on the Nintendo Switch. Once it’s put into place, you’ll be able to see a very familiar bike from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild make an appearance. Yep, the Master Cycle Zero and Champion’s Tunic Link are now available for selection!

You can see this sweet vehicle and skin in action in the video below, along with the Ancient Tires and Paraglider parts that you can pair them up with. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how well you keep it on the track.

A new update to #MarioKart 8 Deluxe is available now for #NintendoSwitch! Race like a champion with the Master Cycle Zero and Champion’s Tunic Link from The Legend of #Zelda: Breath of the Wild! This update also includes the Ancient Tires and the Paraglider parts! pic.twitter.com/cpxwRpdhcB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 20, 2018

That’s the only update we know about at the moment, but Nintendo is likely to stay on top of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with even more goodies in the future. There’s a good chance we’ll see small updates like this in the months ahead — which we’re perfectly fine with since they’re free.

You may recall that the Master Cycle Zero was introduced with the second DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild late last year, providing players with a much easier way to get around its open world. While there’s no denying how funky it looks, it’s a safe bet that it’s packing a whole lot of, ahem, horsepower? Okay, we’re done now.

Both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe are available now for Nintendo Switch.