The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 Version Leaked

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo Switch 2 version is supposedly in development, though right now there is no word of the a Nintendo Switch 2 version of its sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. When The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild released back in 2017, it was not just a Nintendo Switch launch game, but also a Wii U game, which many Nintendo fans often forget. In fact, it began development as a Wii U game, and only ended up a Nintendo Switch launch game because of development delays. Suffice to say, it is not the best-looking game, but considering it is technically a Wii U game, this isn’t exactly surprising.

To this end, if there is a Nintendo Switch game that could use a Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade, it is probably The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And a new leak suggests Nintendo agrees and is currently working on such a port.

The new intel comes the way of Samus Hunter, a well-known Nintendo insider with a somewhat spotty track record, but who has recently proven reliable. For example, they not only leaked that Xenoblade Chronicles X was coming to Nintendo Switch, but teased the news 24 hours before it was officially announced.

The new leak is light on information though. Samus Hunter notes that “there has been work on a better version of Breath of the Wild” for Nintendo Switch 2, but they are “unaware of how it will be handled.” This was said on the back of a different rumor claiming Nintendo is working on several Nintendo Switch 2 patches for current Nintendo Switch games.

If all of this rings of Deja Vu, it is because it was reported that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was featured in a Nintendo Switch 2 demo shown to developers behind closed doors in 2023. Whether these two versions of the game are one in the same, it isn’t said, but there’s a chance they are, or at least the demo version was the groundwork for this Nintendo Switch 2 version of BotW.

Of course, take this new information with a grain of salt as it is not only unofficial information, but perhaps laced with speculation as well. So far, Nintendo has not been drawn out for comment on the rumor or the speculation that has come with it. We do not suspect this will change as it rarely comments on rumors, but if it bucks expectation and provides a statement we will be sure to update the story with whatever it has to say, salient or not.

