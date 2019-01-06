‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Player Shares Hilarious Moment His Shield Failed

Sometimes we fail our equipment, sometimes our equipment fails us. Such is life, but this one shield fail – though obviously not news – was too hilarious not to share. I dare say you may even chuckle a bit. Perhaps even a little snort will slip past. Moving on …

Captioned, “I just wanted to go shield surfing …” followed by an appropriate expletive, that’s one surfing goal that not only failed – but failed epically. And yes, it is a slow news day – thank you for asking.

In other actual Nintendo news, the company is now hiring for a new Legend of Zelda project following speculation that they would be shooting for annual LoZ releases.

The listings were originally pointed out on this Resetera thread, indicating that Nintendo doeshave something new in the works. But it doesn’t really specify what just yet.

The first listing, which can be found here, is for a new 3DCG designer, indicating that the project, whatever it is, will be based around a 3D world. Here’s the listing in detail:

The first job posting is for a 3DCG designer. They specify that it is for terrain/topography production for stuff such as the field and dungeons.

Requirements: experience making backgrounds in Maya and Adobe Photoshop; experience working on HD hardware; Japanese fluency

Other skills that will help your application: experience making backgrounds specifically for an action game; experience making concept art; experience making assets in Substance Painter and Substance Designer; interest in Zelda; leadership experience

Then there’s a second job listing where the team is seeking a level designer, indicating that it’s game-oriented, possibly along the lines of Breath of the Wild. The details are a little less with this one, but here’s what’s indicated from it:

The second posting is for a level designer. They are looking for someone to plan game events, the field, dungeons, as well as enemies.

Requirements: experience working as a game planner for consumer games; Japanese fluency.

Though there is always the possibility that this could be an expansion on Breath of the Wild, it does seem doubtful since the Big N has hinted that they are ready to move on towards something new. Only time will tell, but until then, we have a sweet shield wipeout gif to tide us over.

