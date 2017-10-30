Report: The Legend Of Zelda Breath Of The Wild Could Be Getting A Special Explorer’s Edition

Ever since its release earlier this year, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has sold incredibly well for Nintendo across both the Wii U and the Nintendo Switch, enveloping players in a massive open world adventure. In fact, it's enough to make players question why the game hasn't gotten a Game of the Year Edition just yet, in the hopes of drawing in even more fans. Well, it may not be too far off.

A listing over at Link's Hideaway suggests that a special Explorer's Edition of the game could be in the works and set to release on November 23rd – right before Black Friday. The listing indicates that there is an "Explorers NSW" "bundle" being sold, though there doesn't appear to be any sort of console included with it, indicating that it's a package deal for the game itself. But the question is, what will be included?

According to the product listing, the package is recapped: "After waking from a 100-year slumber, Link must explore the wild to regain his memories and save Hyrule. This bundle is perfect for first-time heroes: it contains the game, a two-sided map, and an Explorer's Guide with lore and learnings from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game. Time to explore the guide, the map and the world of Hyrule!

But here's the kicker – it sounds like the game may also include the downloadable content for Breath of the Wild as well. While the listing doesn't hint at that, the second DLC for the game is set to launch on November 23rd, so there's a good chance it's more than a coincidence. The pricing is set at $59.99, so including the DLC would justify the cost, especially for those that are new to the game.

Nintendo hasn't said a word about confirmation of the product just yet, so take it with a grain of salt. However, we know how the company likes surprises, so it wouldn't be beyond us if it announced it was pairing up with a retailer for a special edition of the game. We'll keep you informed if anything becomes official.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is available now for Wii U and Nintendo Switch.