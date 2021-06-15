The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch Is up for Pre-Order

If you recall, Nintendo didn't open up pre-orders for their Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary Game & Watch handheld system when it debuted last year. They've changed their tune with the Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda system, which was announced this morning at their E3 2021 Nintendo Direct presentation.

Indeed, Pre-orders are up and running right here at Best Buy for $49.99 with a release date set for November 12th. Odds are it won't last long, so reserve one while you can. This article will be updated as new retailers open up their own pre-orders.

The Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda handheld will include The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and a Zelda-themed interactive digital clock and timer. The packaging even doubles as a display.

In other big The Legend of Zelda news, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is coming to the Nintendo Switch next month, and The Legend of Zelda: Age of Calamity will debut its DLC this week. Plus, Nintendo did confirm today that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will get its sequel released sometime in 2022.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.