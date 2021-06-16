The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch Is On Sale Now

Back in June, Nintendo followed up on their Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary Game & Watch handheld system with a version based on the The Legend of Zelda. It’s been a long wait, but the release date as finally arrived. The Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda launches today November 12th, and you can buy one here at Best Buy and here at GameStop for $49.99 while they last. It was sold out here on Amazon at the time of writing though that may change by the end of the day.

The Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda handheld will include The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and a Zelda-themed interactive digital clock and timer. The packaging even doubles as a display.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, Nintendo has another console on the market this holiday season, and it will be even more difficult to get your hands on. We’re talking about the Nintendo Switch OLED model of course, which has been going in and out of stock at retailers since it launched back in October. Keep a lookout for restocks here on Amazon (White) / Neon, here at Best Buy and here at Walmart (White) / Neon.

In addition to the 7-inch OLED screen, the new Nintendo Switch features a bump to 64GB of internal memory (which is still nowhere near enough for many gamers – get yourself a microSD card), a wired LAN port, enhanced audio, and a wider adjustable stand. All previously released Joy-Con are compatible with the OLED Model, though the console will be sold with white and neon red/blue controllers.