‘The Legend of Zelda’ Triforce Alarm Clock Plays Sounds From ‘A Link to the Past’

Make getting up early in the morning slightly less miserable with Nintendo’s official The Legend of Zelda alarm clock! As you can see, it’s shaped like a Triforce, which is fun, but the fact that it plays sounds from the legendary 1992 SNES title The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past is what will really prevent you from tossing it across the room.

Check out the video below to see it in action:

Yeah – that will get your blood pumping in the a.m.! If you’re ready for every day to be an adventure, you can pre-order The Legend of Zelda Triforce alarm clock right here for $35.99 with free shipping slated for March 22nd. Quantities are limited, so jump on it while you can.

If you want to keep the theme going, The Legend of Zelda Master Sword umbrella is on sale for $27.99 with free shipping. It’s the weapon of choice for rainy spring weather on your commute.

“The umbrella is deployed simply by pressing the release button located near the top of the molded handle. The waterproof canopy features a repeating pattern of triforce emblems in pale blue with alternate darker blue panels with a single larger crest. Upon closing the umbrella there is a tie tag to secure the canopy in place.”

“The umbrella also features a printed nylon scabbard (based on the Master Sword scabbard) to transport the umbrella in an adjustable, shoulder mounted sling. This allows the option to wear the umbrella on the shoulder or across the back in true Master Sword style. The umbrella measures 91cm in length and 104cm in diameter.”

