The Legend of Zelda Movie Release Date Revealed

Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct was filled with tons of announcements. Most of these were the next slate of games coming to the game company’s portable hybrid console the Nintendo Switch, but one odd announcement closed the show. The Nintendo Today! app was revealed, promising big news from the Super Mario makers. While it seemed like a weird way to close the show, it seems Nintendo wasn’t kidding about bringing big news to its new news platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today on the Nintendo Today! app, it revealed some huge news regarding its next feature film. One of Nintendo’s most popular franchises is The Legend of Zelda, the action-adventure series from creators Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka. It is one of the most critically lauded video game series of all time, making it seemingly worthy of a live-action adaptation. Games like Ocarina of Time, A Link to the Past, and Breath of the Wild are not only loved by fans and critics but have influenced many games after it. The magic of these titles will be adapted into a live-action film, which is set to hit theaters March 26, 2027, as announced on the Nintendo Today! app (as shared by Wario64 on X)

The Legend of Zelda live-action film releasing on March 26, 2027 (via Nintendo Today!) pic.twitter.com/8DzgH5e1YF — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 28, 2025

It was previously announced Nintendo would be partnering with Sony Pictures to bring Zelda and Link to the big screen. Specifically, Avi Arad (Venom, Kraven the Hunter) is set to produce, and Wes Ball (The Maze Runner, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) is still confirmed to direct the live-action The Legends of Zelda film adaptation.

“I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega hit films,” said Miyamoto in a previous statement. “I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production. It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

The cast of The Legend of Zelda movie is not yet known. Whether this will be a wholly original story or adapt one of the many acclaimed Nintendo games is also unknown.

Are you excited about The Legend of Zelda live-action movie? Who would you like to see play Link, Zelda, or any of the other illustrious characters from the series? Let us know all your thoughts in the comments below.