The Legend of Zelda Developer Working on a New Medieval Game

Grezzo, which is the studio that worked on 2019’s remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, is beginning to staff up for its next project. While it’s uncertain just what this new game will be at the moment, a new job listing has given us a few hints of what to expect from it in the future.

Spotted on Grezzo’s website, a new programming role at the studio recently opened up with some mentions of the associated project being included. According to this description, Grezzo’s next game is going to take place in a medieval setting and will also be quite “stylish”. It also touches on how this position would very much be involved with the planning of the new game, which seems to tell us that it may still be in the pre-production phase.

At the moment, it’s hard to know just what this new game could be, but another entry in the Zelda franchise seems like it could be plausible. Most entries in the Zelda series would more often than not be described as taking place in a fantasy or medieval setting. In addition, many different titles in the long history of Zelda have been quite stylish, to say the least.

There’s also the fact that in its history, Grezzo has primarily worked on games within the Zelda franchise. While The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening is one of the studio’s most recent titles, it also worked on the Nintendo 3DS remakes of Ocarina of Time and Majora’s Mask as well. In fact, Zelda is the series that the studio has worked on the most since being established back in 2006.

That being said, there’s also a good chance that this new game could be for something else entirely. Even though its most popular games are surely those associated with Zelda, Grezzo has also worked on popular titles like Ever Oasis in the past. As such, it's really hard to determine whether or not this new game will be wholly original or if it will be tied to Nintendo once again.

[H/T Nintendo Everything]