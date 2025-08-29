The Legend of Zelda Report Reveals Nintendo’s Massive Plans for 2026

The Legend of Zelda got its start 39 years ago. Next year, the legendary Nintendo series will turn 40 years old, and a new report alleges that Nintendo has substantial plans to celebrate this anniversary. This seems obvious; however, this year is the 40th anniversary of Mario, and so far, Nintendo has done almost nothing to celebrate it. This, of course, could change before the end of the year, but time is running out for this to happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new report comes the way of well-known Nintendo insider, Nash Weedle, who recently made an appearance on the Attack the Backlog podcast. And during this appearance, the topic of Zelda came up, which is when the insider revealed the aforementioned plans. More specifically, Nash Weedle revealed that a marketing campaign around the anniversary will begin in January and last all of 2026. There will supposedly be multiple dates involved and multiple Legend of Zelda announcements. How many of these announcements will be new game announcements? The report does not say. In fact, this is about the extent of the new report.

Potential Announcements

Assuming Nintendo is preparing 40th anniversary celebrations for The Legend of Zelda, then you would expect said celebrations to be laced heavily with nostalgia. To this end, perhaps this is where we finally see the long-rumored remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, as well as the rumored remasters of Twilight Princess and The Wind Waker.

Meanwhile, with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment set to release later this year, updates and even DLC for it the following year, months after its release, also can’t be ruled out. And of course, DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is certainly on the board as well.

What we are unlikely to see is the next mainline Legend of Zelda game. Five years passed between the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the reveal of its sequel, the aforementioned Tears of the Kingdom. 2026 will be three years out from Tears of the Kingdom, which suggests the anniversary will come too soon for the reveal of the next mainline game. Smaller pin-offs, though, are certainly a possibility. 2024’s The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom didn’t quite light the world on fire, but something in this vein that harkens back to the older style of Zelda games would certainly be fitting for anniversary celebrations. And of course, don’t forget the new Zelda movie in the works at Sony Pictures, which is rumored to be a trilogy.

All of that said, remember that right now we do not have any official information, and until that changes, proceed with a grain of salt. In the meantime, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What would you like to see from a potential 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda?