New Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Trailer Teases “Canonical” Zelda Storyline

While today’s Nintendo Direct was a Partner Showcase, that didn’t stop one of the most iconic Nintendo characters from making an appearance. The Koei Tecmo developed Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment was given an all-new trailer today, offering a closer look at the game ahead of its launch later this year. The new trailer didn’t reveal too much, but it did offer some interesting hints of things to come, including some kind of mysterious creation that shows up at the very end. Clearly, Nintendo still has a lot to reveal from the game.

Interestingly enough, Nintendo is calling Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment a “canonical tale,” which implies that the game’s events are actually part of the official narrative connected to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Nintendo heavily implied that was the case with the previous Hyrule Warriors game, Age of Calamity. However, that story involved time travel and an alternate universe. From everything Nintendo keeps saying and showing, it seems that really won’t be the case for the third game in the series. Readers can find today’s trailer below.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is whether or not Link will be a playable character. Tears of the Kingdom saw Princess Zelda trapped in Hyrule’s ancient past, so it makes sense that Link might not appear. However, this would mark the first time that the hero wasn’t playable in a Hyrule Warriors game. Zelda did just get a chance to serve as the main character in last year’s Echoes of Wisdom, so it’s not unthinkable that she could take Link’s place once again. However, that teaser at the trailer’s end leaves a lot of questions.

Unfortunately, today’s trailer did not offer any kind of indication about when the next Hyrule Warriors game will actually be released. Nintendo is sticking to its “winter” release window, which means nothing has changed since it was first announced. Plans for Nintendo published games have been strangely quiet recently; we know that Drag x Drive is coming in August, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A will be arriving in October. However, nothing has been confirmed for September, November, or December, and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is one of three games seemingly coming before the end of 2025.

The next mainline Zelda game could still be pretty far away. Tears of the Kingdom was released on the original Switch in 2023, and we got Echoes of Wisdom as a 2D entry in 2024. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment could help fill the void, while also fleshing out the storyline from Tears of the Kingdom. There are still a lot of plot holes fans would like to see resolved, and this could do just that, if the game really does prove to be canon. For now, fans will have to keep waiting for more information on the game.

