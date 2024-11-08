The Legend of Zelda Fans Surprised by New Ocarina of Time Tease

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time may be returning soon with a new remake. It has been 28 years since Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on N64. Not only is it widely considered the greatest Legend of Zelda game of all time — alongside more contemporary releases, Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom — but one of the very best games ever made.

To this end, it is literally the highest-rated game of all time on Metacritic, thanks to a score of 99. This places it ahead of the likes of Grand Theft Auto IV, Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, SoulCalibur, Super Mario Galaxy, Metroid Prime and all of the other games with a claim on the crown of the greatest game of all time. Despite this, Nintendo hasn’t done much with The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, but it looks like that may be changing.

Over on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Nintendo insider and leaker Samus Hunter recently teased something happening with the classic Zelda game. More specifically, they posted the following: “It may be a little early for this tweet, but winter is coming and so new announcements.”

This post is accompanied by an image, one of which features Donkey Kong, another of which features The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Unfortunately, beyond these two images, there is no further context.

Some have taken this to be a tease involving Nintendo Music, however, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is already featured so that doesn’t quite add up. This leaves a few other possibilities though, including a re-release on Nintendo Switch, a remaster on Nintendo Switch, or a remake on Nintendo Switch. And of course, this being related to Nintendo Switch 2 is also possible.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation. Further, it is important to remember to take this tease with a grain of salt. Samus Hunter has proven reliable in the past. This includes relaying word of the recently announced Xenoblade Chronicles X before anyone else. However, they have also been off the mark in the past as well so keep this in mind.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this rumor or the speculation it has created in any capacity. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly, however, we don’t suspect it will considering it almost never comments on rumors and speculation.