The Lion King and Aladdin Game Remasters Announced

Today, during GameStop Con, it was revealed that remasters of The Lion King and Aladdin games are in the works, and coming to all consoles. Unfortunately, not many further details are divulged, such as specific platforms, a release date, or how robust the remasterings will be, but we do know they will include the original soundtracks and come with the Sega Genesis/SNES versions of the games. Further, they should get a proper unveiling soon, as the titles will be available to pre-order from GameStop starting tomorrow.

For those that don’t know: Disney’s Aladdin is a platformer from 1992 based on the animated movie of the same name. Developed by Virgin Games and Disney Software, the title released via the Sega Genesis in November 1993. Later, the game was ported to other platforms. To this date, it’s one of the best-selling Genesis games ever, with an impressive four million copies sold, plus more copies sold across the NES, Game Boy, Amiga, and DOS computers. In the game, players control Aladdin, and must make their way through several platforming levels based on locations from the movies, including the rooftops of Agrabah, the Sultan’s dungeon, and Grand Vizier Jafar’s palace. As you could probably tell from the number of copies sold, the game was very well received at the time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, The Lion King is a whole different story. Like Disney’s Aladdin, The Lion King is a platformer based on the animated Disney movie of the same name. Developed by Westwood Studios, it released in 1994 via the Sega Genesis and Super NES, before eventually being ported to the NES, Game Boy, Amiga, Master System, Game Gear, and PC. In the game, you follow Simba’s journey from a young cub to the battle with his evil uncle Scar as an adult. Unlike Disney’s Aladdin, the game was not well received.

Again, the pair of games should either get a proper announcement later today or tomorrow, so expect more details and media soon. In the meanwhile, don’t forget to leave a comment with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

Source: Wolverinefactor