The Medium Releases 14 Minutes of Gameplay

Blair Witch developer Bloober Team today shared a 14-minute gameplay video of its next video game, The Medium, that shows off the psychological thriller's highly anticipated dual worlds. The horror video game sees a medium named Marianne exploring both the real and spirit world, sometimes simultaneously. It is, admittedly, a bit wild to see in action.

In addition to showing off the two worlds, the gameplay footage also highlights the video game's primary antagonist, The Maw. Voiced by Troy Baker, The Maw can traverse the real and spirit world as well, allowing it to chase the protagonist across both. Marianne isn't defenseless, however, and has certain abilities to fend off The Maw, like her Spirit Blast. Additionally, facing The Maw in the real world includes an interesting twist: it is both invisible and blind, so it uses its hearing to track Marianne.

Take a good close look at The Medium's gameplay. Become a medium yourself and use your psychic powers as you travel to an abandoned hotel resort to untangle a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC on January 28th, 2021https://t.co/kYAyez63og — Bloober Team (@BlooberTeam) January 5, 2021

Here is how Bloober Team officially describes the upcoming video game in its store listing:

"Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw - a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy."

The Medium is set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC later this month on January 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of The Medium so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this month?