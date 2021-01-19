New The Medium Trailer Explains Its Gameplay Features

The Medium developer Bloober Team has released a new trailer for the upcoming psychological horror video game that explains what, exactly, a medium can do. Which is to say, it specifically dives into the various abilities that Marianne, the game's protagonist, can actually use in order to progress. While it showcases how Marianne interacts with the world, it also includes a little bit showing The Maw, the game's antagonist, appearing in the real world -- invisibly.

The brief trailer basically shows off how Marianne's abilities allow her to sense things other folks can't see. For example, she can replay "echoes" in her mind based on objects she finds in order to learn more about them and their history. Another ability allows the medium to pull together fragments of souls to experience specific moments in time in order to get hints or context. And, as seen in previous trailers and gameplay videos, she can also communicate directly with those souls in the spirit world.

Behind the thin veil that separates us from the spirit world, a Medium can find lost souls on their way to the afterlife. For Marianne, helping them cross over has almost become her life's purpose. #TheMedium #XboxSeriesX #PCgame #STEAMgame pic.twitter.com/6kcGrRW07G — The Medium Game (@TheMediumGame) January 19, 2021

Here is how Bloober Team officially describes the upcoming video game in its store listing:

"Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw - a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy."

The Medium is set to release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC later this month on January 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

