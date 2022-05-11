The Nintendo Switch Finally Gets a Price Drop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Nintendo Switch continues to be a hot seller five years after its debut, though the launch of the OLED model back in October had people wondering how long it would be before Nintendo gave the original model an official price cut in the US. Today might be the day.

At the time of writing, the original HAC-001(-01) model of the Nintendo Switch is available here on Amazon and here at Walmart and here at GameStop for $259.99 – a solid $40 price drop from the standard $299.99. The deal might also end up here at Best Buy soon. Nintendo hasn't revealed whether or not this drop is permanent just yet, so interested parties might want to grab one while the sale / supplies last.

Note that the original Nintendo Switch recently got permanent price drops in the UK and Europe, which gives us hope that the US deal will stick around. While Nintendo Switch console sales continue to be robust, it's the software that's really taking off right now.

Just keep in mind that the newer Nintendo Switch OLED model packs extra features like a 7-inch OLED screen, a bump to 64GB of internal memory, a wired LAN port, enhanced audio, and a wider adjustable stand. it's priced at $349.99, and can be found via the links below – sometimes. Indeed, getting your hands on the OLED version is still proving to be difficult.