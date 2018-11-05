The Official ‘Kingdom Hearts’ Ugly Christmas Sweater is Here

A new range of exclusive ugly Christmas sweaters for the 2018 holiday season just launched at BoxLunch, and an official Disney / Square Enix Kingdom Hearts design is among them! Grab it here for $59.90 in your size (unisex) while you still can (if you want to shop around a bit, additional knitted ugly sweater designs can be found here with free shipping).

The Kingdom Hearts sweater features silhouettes of Sora, Mickey, Goofy, Donald and more. A pair of keyblades are also front and center. On that note, if you’re going to wear this sweater to Christmas parties this year, there is one accessory that you absolutely must have….

Videos by ComicBook.com

PDP is known for making accessories for game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, so creating a full-size replica of the Keyblade from Kingdom Hearts for Disney is definitely new territory for them. It isn’t the first officially licensed Keyblade replica ever made, but it is the most affordable.

PDP’s Keyblade is made from EVA foam and measures 35-inches long with a detachable chain and Mickey medallion. You can order it on Amazon right now for $39.99. That is significantly cheaper than the Bandai Tamashii Nations Proplica version that sold for $185 at release and now fetches $250 to $400 on eBay. Granted, that version did have built-in sounds and lights.

On a related note, don’t forget that Square Enix is finally bringing Kingdom Hearts III to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 29th. Standard, Deluxe, and digital versions of the game are available to pre-order on Amazon now with a $10 Prime credit. The official synopsis for the game reads:

“Kingdom Hearts III tells the story of the power of friendship as Sora and his friends embark on a perilous adventure. Set in a vast array of Disney worlds, Kingdom Hearts follows the journey of Sora, a young boy and unknowing heir to a spectacular power. Sora is joined by Donald Duck and Goofy, two emissaries sent by King Mickey from Disney Castle, to stop an evil force known as the Heartless from invading and overtaking the universe. Through the power of positivity and friendship, Sora, Donald and Goofy unite with iconic Disney-Pixar characters old and new to prevail tremendous challenges and persevere against the darkness threatening their worlds.”

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.