‘The Outer Worlds’ Devs Plead With Players to Stop Using Their Game to Insult ‘Fallout 76’

Fallout: New Vegas’ Obsidian Entertainment debuted their brand new RPG during The Game Awards 2018 last year and gamers instantly fell in love with what The Outer Worlds had to offer. The comparisons to Fallout, BioShock, and Borderlands were immediate and fans of the studio were instantly hooked on wanting to learn more. Unfortunately, some fans are taking that excitement to levels it doesn’t need to be – even using it as a tool to insult Bethesda’s controversial Fallout 76.

Lead developers Tim Caine and Leonard Boyarksy sat down with the team over at Game Informer to discuss the highly anticipated new RPG but there was one thing they wanted to get out there in the open: Don’t use their game to tear down another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s disheartening when your game is used to tear down another game. They’re excited because your game is going to show up another game,” Cain mentioned to the site. “That’s not what we’re making this for. We’re not making this to make anybody not want to play something else. We’re making it for people who want to play this.”

Some have taken their displeasure with Fallout 76 to another level when many gamers claimed that this was Obsidian’s way of showing Bethesda up as an antithesis to their online wasteland adventure. Boyarsky was quick to shoot that theory down, stating that The Outer Worlds has been in development for a long time now, long before 76 was even made public. “The fact that people think we’re trying to say something about another company’s games that people have put their heart and soul into is not something that we’re really happy about,” he added.

Given Obsidian’s history with Bethesda and the fact that they themselves have contributed to the Fallout franchise with New Vegas, comparisons were expected. That being said, gamers using one title to knock another is absolutely nothing new but as pointed out, it’s unnecessarily cruel.

Though The Outer Worlds won’t be the huge expansive RPG experience many originally thought, it still looks like it’s going to be one hell of a ride. Obsidian’s latest RPG is set to make its debut sometime in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. According to Obsidian:

“In The Outer Worlds, you awake from hibernation on a colonist ship that was lost in transit to Halcyon, the furthest colony from Earth located at the edge of the galaxy, only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy it. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

Thoughts on The Outer Worlds so far? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy. You can also see what I had to say about the upcoming game from a Mass Effect perspective here.

Thanks, PC Gamer.