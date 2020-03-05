The Outer Worlds Is About to Fix One of Its Most Frustrating Features for Good

Of the various grumbles that we and others had at the release of Obsidian Entertainment‘s The Outer Worlds last year, one of the most consistent criticisms seemed to be that the font size was just way too small across the board. Anyone that wasn’t within inches of the screen seemed to have trouble actually reading what was going on, and while Obsidian did eventually address this in a later patch, it wasn’t a perfect solution. It would appear that that’s all about to change, however, with the addition of a font-scaling slider that looks perfect.

You can check out the font-scaling slider in action thanks to several social media posts from a UI programmer at Obsidian Entertainment, but the short version is: text can now be way bigger than before. Previously, font size was a toggle, but this new change will make it much more definitively customizable. Once it releases — and the programmer says it should be soon — players can tailor their font size to their liking, and given how big the fonts can seemingly go, it looks like this should resolve the issue once and for all.

I can finally say that I’ve spent the last 3 months getting FONT SCALING into @OuterWorlds! You can get your hands on it very soon! I’m about to drop some GIFs of my work in game! pic.twitter.com/oVweRmg6Bt — Nate (@NateElCabro) March 4, 2020

I ditched the old font size toggle and went with a user customized slider instead (the slider shown earlier, not in this spefici gif). You can now make conversations/subtitles/examinables text even larger! Here’s Parvati to calm your nerves! pic.twitter.com/4E3DO2Hm85 — Nate (@NateElCabro) March 4, 2020

The Outer Worlds is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.