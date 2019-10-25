How to Play The Outer Worlds for Just $1

The Outer Worlds is out today on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and according to critics, it’s one of the best role-playing games of 2019, which isn’t very surprising considering it’s from Obsidian Entertainment, the makers of Fallout: New Vegas, South Park: The Stick of Truth, Pillars of Eternity, and many other great role-playing games. Being a brand-new game, it naturally costs $60. However, if you’re on PC and Xbox One, you can actually play the game for just $1. How? Three words: Xbox Game Pass.

The Outer Worlds is currently available in the Xbox Game Pass library, and if you aren’t a subscriber to the subscription service, well it’s currently offering one month for just $1 (UPDATE: Another option is to go with this big Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal). Of course, after the first month, the price returns to $10 a month, however, you don’t need more than a month to beat the new RPG, which is roughly 30 hours long, which may seem a bit on the short side for a role-playing game, but it’s a very solid 30 hours.

“The Outer Worlds is basically everything I want out of a modern role-playing game,” reads the opening of our review of the game. “The writing is clever, the world is interesting, and the mechanics reinforce the fantastical plot of being a long-lost colonist that’s been recently awoken in order to help every other colonist from that doomed mission rediscover their own future. In many ways, however, it can sometimes feel like a blast from the past in much the same way as the protagonist.”

The Outer Worlds is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Below, you can read more about the new sci-fi RPG, courtesy of an official pitch:

“The Outer Worlds is a new single-player first-person sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edge of the galaxy, you awake decades later only to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the Halcyon colony. As you explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.”

