The Outer Worlds Update Increases Subtitle Size and Fixes Crashes

Obsidian Entertainment is releasing a new patch soon to fix some of the problems players have been encountering in The Outer Worlds. Crashes, sound effects, and other issues are being resolved in an update that’s being released next week, and one of the best fixes of all will finally increase the size of the font players see when they’re in subtitled conversations. This font has been a point of slight frustration as players complained about having to lean in and squint to see what was being said, but it should be resolved soon.

The plans for the update were shared in a post on Obsidian’s forums on Thursday to give an overview of everything that’s coming in the update. It doesn’t have a set release date yet, but assuming the tests go as they should, the update will be out “sometime next week.”

“At this time, we would like to let you all know that we are looking at releasing a patch next week to implement some changes and bug fixes,” Obsidian said on its forums. “This patch is currently in the testing phase and as long as no other issues occur during this time, we hope to release it to you all sometime next week. Please be aware that this can change, but we are working hard to make this timeline and things are looking good thus far.”

A quick breakdown of the changes currently planned for the next update can be found below. You’ll notice that crashes and the subtitle font problem are among the most notable fixes that players have been requesting since the game’s release.

The crashing issue in Tartarus

Increase Font Size – Conversations/Subtitles

Muffled sound effects occur at random times for players on the PS4

Companions dying and failing companion quests on modes other than Supernova

Unable to finish “Radio Free Monarch”

Trophy “Not the Best Choice” fails to unlock properly

Even if it does have some issues that may need to be resolved through updates like this one, The Outer Worlds has still proved itself to be an exemplary RPG that brings players a Fallout-like experience they’ve been craving. It earned a perfect score in our review which can be seen here, and you can expect more updates like this one to be released in the future as Obsidian continues to work on the game.