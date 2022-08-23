The Callisto Protocol Shows Off New Gameplay, Features at Gamescom

The Callisto Protocol made an appearance during this year's Gamescom event as part of the Opening Night Live proceedings with developer Striking Distance Studios and publisher Krafton showing off some new gameplay ahead of the game's December release. Its game director, Glen Schofield, took the stage, too, to talk about the survival-horror game which many have aptly compared to the soon-to-be-revived Dead Space series. The game itself is scheduled to be released on December 2nd, so we'll hopefully have a few more months of reveals like this one to work would-be players towards that release.

The gameplay shown during Opening Night Live depicted protagonist Jacob Lee navigating morbid combat scenarios while fighting against shambling and sometimes quite formidable enemies. We also saw Lee get killed himself which showed that Striking Distance Studios will indeed be bringing back Dead Space's cinematic death scenes.

Some of those reveals seen previously focused on new types of enemies players will encounter in The Callisto Protocol. Similar to how Dead Space referred to all of its gruesome creatures collectively as "necromorphs," the baddies in The Callisto Protocol are called "biophages." They come in a number of different variants like one seen before called "The Blind which "has evolved and adapted in the dark."

As new things have been revealed, we've also seen at least one aspect of The Callisto Protocol removed from the game: the PUBG: Battlegrounds connection. This horror game was at one point supposed to be set within the battle royale game's universe, but how that was supposed to work out was never said. We'll perhaps never learn of those plans either now that the connection has been scrapped entirely. Schofield talked about this previously and suggested the horror game "outgrew" that relationship with PUBG.

The game itself takes place on one of Jupiter's moons within a prison where players will control Lee and will utilize a mix of ranged weaponry and close-quarters combat. It's coming out before the Dead Space remake, so regardless of which you're looking forward to most, you'll see them both release in quick succession to provide ample horror experiences.

The Callisto Protocol is scheduled to release on December 2nd.