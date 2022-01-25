Dwayne Johnson Teases New Video Game Movie Announcement

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is apparently making yet another video game movie, according to a recent interview, but he’s not revealed which game that’s being adapted quite yet. Johnson is no stranger at this point to video game movies given the fact that he starred in both Doom and Rampage as well as the recent Jumanji movies that swapped the board game of the original for a video game. Given his star power, however, there is practically no telling what he could be up to other than the fact that it will likely be big.

“I can’t tell you which game in particular we’re doing, but there will be an announcement this year,” Johnson told Men’s Journal when asked about future plans to bring video game characters to the big screen. “We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most badass games to the screen–one that I’ve played for years. I’m really excited to bring it to fans around the world. Of course we’re going to do right by our gamer friends–but really we’re just going to make a great movie.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s worth noting that Johnson said he is a big fan of the Madden video game franchise in the same interview, but it sounds like that’s not the franchise he is referencing in the quote above. The possibilities might be endless, but Johnson did recently lend his voice and likeness to Fortnite‘s The Foundation. Another possibility is that the long-in-development Gears of War movie could finally seriously move forward this year, including the announcement of a cast that might feature Johnson.

Whatever the case, it seems like we won’t have long to wait for an announcement of some sort. As for Johnson, he’s been busy. DC’s Black Adam is set to release later this year on July 29th, and Netflix recently announced that a set of sequels to Red Notice are in the works. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Johnson right here.

What movie do you think that Johson could be referring to here? Is there a particular video game franchise adaptation that you would like to see him star in? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!