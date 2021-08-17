The Simpsons 1991 Arcade1Up Cabinet Is up for Pre-Order With a Massive Deal

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the classic The Simpsons arcade game from Konami (and Homer Simpsons 65th birthday perhaps?), Arcade1Up is bringing the game back as part of their 3/4-scale retro arcade cabinet lineup. What's more, the cabinet will include controls for 4-players, Wi-Fi online co-op play, vintage art, a riser, and a second bonus game - The Simpsons Bowling. It retails for $699.99, but, amazingly, Walmart has it up for pre-order priced at $529. It's also available here at Best Buy for the standard price. The release date is set for November 7th.

Arcade1Up cabinets have been positioned as an affordable way to make the dream of a home arcade a reality, but the prices on new releases have gone up dramatically in recent years. Walmart appears to be bucking the trend a bit however. Many of the Arcade1Up cabinets are significantly cheaper there, including new releases like X-Men vs Street Fighter and NBA Jam.

If you aren't old enough to remember stuffing quarters into this fantastic game with your friends, The Simpsons arcade game is a side-scrolling brawler that allows 4-players to take on the roles of Homer, Marge, Bart, or Lisa and fight wave after wave of enemies in an attempt to rescue Maggie from Mr. Burns. One of the great things about it is that the characters have their own unique fighting styles. For example, Bart dishes out beat-downs with his skateboard while Marge wields a vacuum cleaner.

The Simpsons Arcade1Up cabinet is great, but there's another game in the series that fans might even be more interested in - a remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run from 2003. The game won a recent poll on remasters by a landslide. There's even a petition going on Change.org that is approaching the 35,000 signature benchmark at the time of writing. Here's hoping that Disney makes it happen.

