The Sims 4 Missed the Perfect Chance to Bring Back Bella Goth

NPCs in The Sims tend to be a bit different compared to other games simply due to them being life simulation games that would feel awfully empty if you didn’t have pre-made Sims filling the neighborhoods. The most well-known family that’s shown up in every mainline Sims game is the Goth family. However, if you’ve paid attention to in-game details, you likely noticed that Bella Goth was abducted by aliens and appears in Strangetown at some point during the 25-year gap between The Sims and The Sims 2. This is the reason behind several Easter Eggs throughout the series like the “Where’s Bella?” book in The Sims 3. This is particularly interesting because The Sims 3 takes place before The Sims 2, meaning that Bella had yet to disappear when it was written.

The exact details of what happened to Bella aren’t clear, but MatPat makes a compelling case about Bella’s disappearance on The Game Theorists YouTube channel. But when it comes to bringing back Bella in The Sims 4, players don’t need to know the whole story about what happened and why. Instead, with the Goth family having their own cemetery on their lot and being a bit macabre, the Life and Death expansion would’ve been the perfect time to bring back Bella.

Bella Would Be Perfect in the Life and Death Expansion

Life and Death adds interesting features to The Sims 4, and the new world includes multiple ghosts. You can speak with the ghosts and help some of them find closure, which would’ve been a fun way to bring back Bella, and perhaps a way to either provide more information about what happened to her or stoke the mystery surrounding her. Including her as a ghost, or even as a Reaper with the new career, could’ve shown either the sadness of being separated from her family or given her a quest as a Reaper for revenge against those who wronged her.

Unfortunately, this didn’t happen with the Life and Death expansion. Part of the reason is because The Sims 4 apparently takes place in an alternate universe from the rest of the games, so Bella’s fate in this universe could be different from her fate in the original universe.

Additionally, Bella was added to The Sims 4, but not in the way you might expect. You can find her as a teen if you have the High School Years pack. She’s Bella Bachelor and found in the same household as a teen version of Mortimer Goth, who would be her future husband. Considering the existence of that household, the in-game universe of The Sims 4 is complicated, to say the least. But because of that complicated universe, it’s possible that Bella could make another appearance in The Sims 4 with a different role in the future.