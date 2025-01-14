Sims Fans Expect a Sims 2 Surprise After New Tease

Simmers just experienced the first Behind the Sims showcase of 2025. While there were some exciting announcements, fans can’t help but think there must be something more. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the original The Sims game, and EA is planning a 25-hour livestream to celebrate. Many gamers suspect that some of the biggest announcements might be waiting for that celebratory stream. Due to a few breadcrumbs that just might be hints from EA, many Sims fans think that one of the big reveals will center on beloved earlier entry to the franchise, The Sims 2.

The Behind the Sims video was just under 10 minutes long, which means things moved pretty quickly. In it, fans got a look at a timeline leading up to and shortly following the February 4th birthday of The Sims. That included two big free updates for The Sims 4, a PC release for the MySims Cozy Bundle, and an official look at the previously leaked upcoming kits. They also briefly teased the name for the next season, Motherlode, which sets the theme for the next few expansions… even if the Behind the Sims didn’t reveal much about them. But the video had a few “blink and you’ll miss it” moments that fans are picking up on.

Fans have theories on that eye emojis Sims 4 date

In particular, many fans have noticed that the date of February 25th is highlighted on the timeline, with nothing but an eyes emoji to indicate what’s coming that day. Due to some of what’s been shared on social media recently, and thanks to a specific sound that maybe probably played during the video, fans think that date will have something to do with The Sims 2.

February 25th Might Bring Major News About The Sims

After watching the short and sweet birthday edition of Behind the Sims, many fans jumped into analysis mode. The video lacked some of the news many Simmers were expecting, including Project Rene news, an explanation for a recent update to The Sims 3, or intel on the Sims movie. While Project Rene was nowhere to be seen, fans have spotted a few hints that just might point towards something with The Sims 2, instead.

There are two primary details that have fans thinking The Sims 2 news is coming, most likely a remaster or re-release of some kind. First, a familiar sound that pops up when the eyeball emojis are on screen during the video. As one Simmer notes in response to this post about the roadmap, “when the 2/25 part popped up the “Sul Sul” audio from TS2’s intro played.” Those with a deeply engrained memory of loading multiple discs of The Sims 2 expansion packs onto the family computer recognized this sound from the 2004-2009 era of The Sims, leading to speculation that the February 25th date somehow relates to The Sims 2. But like any good fan theory, there’s more.

Those milk cartons look awfully familiar to Sims fans

The upcoming Blast from the Past live event includes an item that’s looped into The Sims 2 lore – a milk carton from the game that features Bella Goth’s missing person photo. Many fans think the overall nostalgia vibe of the in-game event and 25th birthday make it a great time to revisit some of the earlier games in the franchise. This milk carton, for some, is another hint that The Sims 2 will be involved.

Not every fan is convinced it’s going to be The Sims 2, however. The “Sul sul!” sound is also pretty close to the one from The Sims 3. This game, which many Simmers still prefer over The Sims 4, recently got the first big update in quite some time, which might suggest that whatever news is coming in February may have something to do with this game, not The Sims 2. Regardless, many fans think that some kind of remaster for older Sims games might be in the works, bringing those nostalgic vibes into the modern era.