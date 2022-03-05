The Sims 4 Update Planned to Fix My Wedding Stories Problems

The Sims 4’s newest Game Pack called “My Wedding Stories” is out now, and alongside the wedding customizations and other options it brought, it also carried with it a couple of bugs and other issues. Players have been reporting those problems since the DLC’s release, and this week, Electronic Arts commented on the “top community concerns” and said that it has an update on the way planned to release a number of improvements for My Wedding Stories.

The latest Laundry List post from EA addressed some of those top problems players have identified with this DLC. Walking down the aisle in a wedding-themed DLC is a pretty big part of the Game Pack, so naturally fixing problems with that is a high priority on the list of things to do.

That list of incoming fixes can be seen below courtesy of the Laundry List blog post:

The Sims 4: My Wedding Stories Fixes

Please Take Seats update for receptions and prevent blocking of other player-directed activities

Walking Down the Aisle adjustments

Invite Sims from both sides of the wedding, regardless of which Sim is planning the event

Guests arrive in their proper clothing

Guest attire stays selected after closing and reopening Wedding Planner

Improvements to Sims gathering for dessert time

Improvements to Sims gathering around the cake

Improved the amount of time needed before Wedding Cakes spoil

Cake toppers no longer floating

Cake model looks correct after cutting and serving

Adjustments to the Passionate Kiss animation

San Myshuno’s Myshuno Meadows Center Park appearing in the wedding venue list

Paired dancing improvements

EA said that there are actually two updates planned for this wedding-themed DLC. The first of those will release ahead of the one described above with the more detailed list of fixes to be released afterwards.

The Sims 4’s new wedding DLC was first announced earlier in February and was supposed to be out sooner than its actual release date, but it was delayed due to a problem with a regional release.