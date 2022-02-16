EA Delays The Sims 4 Wedding DLC as a Result of Russian Release

Earlier this month, Electronic Arts announced The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories, a new DLC pack that allows players to plan elaborate engagements, rehearsal dinners, weddings, and more. The DLC will allow players to do this for both straight and same-sex characters. At the time, fans were disappointed to discover that the DLC would not be available to players in Russia, seemingly as a result of the country’s “gay propaganda law.” On Twitter, upset fans made their voices heard with the hashtag “weddings for Russia.” EA released a new statement today, however, indicating that the DLC pack will now release in the country, but the global release will now take place February 23rd, as opposed to February 17th.

“…we’ve been listening to the outpouring of feelings from our communityincluding both support for our decision and concern for their fellowcommunity members. It’s equally important for us to stand by our values,including standing against homophobia, and to share stories like thiswith those who want and need it most,” EA wrote in a blog post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The post goes on to say that the Russian release for My Wedding Stories will be “unaltered and unchanged” from what the rest of the world will be getting. EA also indicated that the DLC’s delay is related to the Russian release, as the publisher wants “the entire Sims community to be able to celebrate together.” That’s certainly great news for fans in the region, but some are still wondering about the confusion regarding the country’s laws. The official Twitter account for The Sims relayed the news, and many posters sought clarification on how this all played out. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that any additional details will be relayed.

The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Sims 4 right here.

Are you looking forward to The Sims 4 My Wedding Stories? What do you think about the game now releasing in Russia? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!