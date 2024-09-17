The Sims Movie in the Works from Loki Director, Amazon

After months of rumors, it has been confirmed that a movie based on The Sims video game franchise is currently in development. In a post on EA's official website, the publisher announced that the movie is in development at Amazon MGM Studios, and will be directed and co-written by Kate Herron. Herron served as the director and executive producer on the first season of Loki. Herron will similarly serve as an executive producer on The Sims film, with Briony Redman also serving as a co-writer and executive producer. Herron and Redman have a history, previously working together on Doctor Who.

The Sims movie will be produced by LuckyChap and Vertigo Entertainment. Much of today's news was actually revealed back in May by Puck, who first reported that Amazon MGM had won the bidding war on the film. Now everything we previously heard about the film has been confirmed, but today's announcement from EA did have one notable new detail: apparently, "The Sims team" will also serve as producers on the film. It's impossible to say what level of involvement they might have, but that could lead to a product that feels faithful to the games that inspired it.

We don't know how Amazon MGM will create a movie based on The Sims, but it's hardly the most unusual video game adaptation we've in the last few years. Sony's Gran Turismo movie was similarly based on a video game with no real storyline, while a Minecraft adaptation is coming to theaters in 2025. These types of video game adaptations always require a bit of creativity on the part of the filmmakers, so it will be interesting to see how the source material is handled.

There's been something of a gold rush for video game adaptations over the last few years, following the success of Sonic the Hedgehog and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Studios seem to be desperately searching for the next major success story, and Amazon is no exception. The company is currently involved with several different video game properties, including the Fallout series on Prime Video, a new Tomb Raider adaptation, and next month's Like a Dragon: Yakuza.

