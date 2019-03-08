‘The Sinking City’ PS4, Xbox One, and PC Release Date Delayed

Today, publisher Bigben and developer Frogwares announced that the latter’s open-world investigation game, The Sinking City, has been delayed from March 21 to June 27.

According to Frogwares, the delay is due to fear that the game will be forgotten about in the busy release window of March-April, which is why it opted to push it all the way back until the end of June, where there’s much more industry mind-share up for grabs.

“With so many games set to come out over the next few months, and after the massive AAA release overload of February, the team has decided to release their game in a less crowded time-frame,” said Frogwares in a press release. “The additional time will also be spent on minor improvements and polishing the game.”

Given that Frogware’s previous releases suffered from a lack of polish, this actually could turn into a big break for the game, which looks promising, but also looks like it could use some more TLC around the edges.

The Sinking City is poised to release on June 27 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

You can read more about the game below:

The Sinking City is an adventure and investigation game set in an open world inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft, the master of Horror. The half-submerged city of Oakmont is gripped by supernatural forces. You’re a private investigator, and you have to uncover the truth of what has possessed the city… and the minds of its inhabitants.

An oppressive atmosphere and story inspired by the universe of H.P. Lovecraft.

A vast open world that can be explored on foot, by boat, in a diving suit…

High replay value thanks to an open investigation system: each case can be solved in a number of ways, with different possible endings depending on your actions.

An arsenal of weapons from the 1920s with which to take on nightmarish creatures.

Manage your mental health to untangle the truth behind the madness.

