The Spectrum Retreat Announced for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

BAFTA Young Game Designer winner Dan Smith and publisher Ripstone Games have announced a first-person puzzle game dubbed The Spectrum Retreat.

Poised to ship sometime in 2018, the game will hit a myriad of platforms that include the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you may remember, Dan Smith won the above prestigious award back in 2016 for a prototype of the same name. At the time he was a mere 18 years old.

Following the accomplishment, Smith took the prototype and spun it out into a full game with the help of the the aforementioned Ripstone Games. According to Smith and co., the game is a narrative-driven puzzler where you “manipulate your way to the truth.”

Set in a near future, you awake in The Penrose hotel, a peaceful yet unsettling refuge from the outside of the world. A description continues:

“As a valued guest, your existence is embedded into the corridors and guest rooms of The Penrose.

Exploration of the striking art-deco hotel will begin to uncover the mysteries of both The Penrose and the uncertainties surrounding your current stay. Your desire to unearth the truth is obstructed by an array of color-coded puzzles, mind-bending physics challenges and the growing fear of exposing your true intentions.”

Sounds a bit vague, but my interest is peak. Going from the game description and trailer the game takes a very minimalist and interpretational approach to storytelling, which is usually not up my alley, but can be, and has in cases like Little Nightmares or Inside. I also can’t help but look at the game and just see sci-fi Slender Man, which may be a good thing…? Maybe?

When in 2018 The Spectrum Retreat will release hasn’t been divulged. Nor has any details on whether it will be a digital-only release or get a run at retail. The former is likely the case though. Lastly, a price-point also hasn’t been shared, but expect a budget-friendly indie price that is likely no more than $20 USD.

For more information, insight, and media on the game, be sure to check out its official website.