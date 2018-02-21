The Station Is Now Available Alongside New Launch Trailer

The sci-fi mystery game The Station has now been released on PC and consoles with a new launch trailer that shows off the deep space exploration.

A game that’s available for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, The Station puts players aboard a fitting setting in a distant space station that originally housed a crew with the goal of studying a mysterious alien civilization. Communications with the crew went dark though, and it’s up to the player to figure out what’s happened in space and how the situation will be resolved.

“How would you react if we discovered a sentient alien civilization, challenging everything we know about biology, chemistry, physics, religion and answering the questions man has asked throughout history?” a description from the YouTube video read. “But what if this sentient alien civilization was discovered in a state of civil war? Determining that the rewards outweigh the risks, an undetectable space station with a small three-person crew deploys to research the alien culture in search of a means towards a peaceful relationship. Unable to contact the crew, a recon specialist is sent to uncover what happened. What players discover will challenge their view of surveillance, imperialism and moral law.”

Over on the game’s Steam page, a more detailed list of gameplay features was provided.

A World of Augmented Reality – The future holds a progressive attitude towards how information is stored and shared. Technology has gone through a digital revolution and conversations, notes and even computers are experienced in full Augmented Reality. Ranging from personal to professional, these AR logs will let players explore what was taking place on-board.

– The future holds a progressive attitude towards how information is stored and shared. Technology has gone through a digital revolution and conversations, notes and even computers are experienced in full Augmented Reality. Ranging from personal to professional, these AR logs will let players explore what was taking place on-board. Intuitive Problem Solving – When a door won’t open, what will you stop at to discover what lies behind it? The secrets on-board the station will resist being uncovered and you must rely on your ability to identify and solve intuitive but subtle problems – The Station itself is a puzzle to be solved.

– When a door won’t open, what will you stop at to discover what lies behind it? The secrets on-board the station will resist being uncovered and you must rely on your ability to identify and solve intuitive but subtle problems – The Station itself is a puzzle to be solved. Piece Together a Living Story – We believe the best stories are shown not told. Each room and space will have a unique moment to share if you look close enough – as the story unravels each detail will begin to fall into place. For the keen eye, a rich story awaits.

The Station is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.