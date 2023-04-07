The Super Mario Bros. Movie May Feature Luigi's Mansion

The Super Mario Bros. Movie may give us a big screen version of Luigi's Manson. For those who are really only familiar with the general concept of Mario games, there's a spin-off series known as Luigi's Mansion that started back on GameCube in the early 2000s. Luigi, being a bit of a scaredy cat, is forced to make his way through a haunted house in search of Mario while sucking up ghosts with a vacuum of some sort a la Ghostbusters. The series has been praised for being unique and providing a fresh spin on the iconic Nintendo characters and it may be a critical part of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Although The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is basically just two chopped-up scenes from the full movie and really doesn't offer a lot of info besides the tone and animation style, the trailer does have some larger implications. For a brief moment at the end of the trailer, Luigi is seen being chased by koopa troopas through a dark landscape with lava. He's eventually pursued into a big, creepy castle where he slams the doors shut behind him. Many have noted that since he's all alone here, this may be a new version of Luigi's Mansion. To add further credibility to this theory, there are some leaked McDonald's happy meal toys for The Super Mario Bros. Movie and one of them has Luigi holding his signature flashlight from those games. Is it just a coincidence? Possibly. It wouldn't be the first time a movie tie-in toy had no real connection to the plot of the film.

As of right now, there's a lot of buzz around the upcoming film. The Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account fired some shots at the new Mario film, poking fun at the Italian plumber's lack of a rear end. It certainly seems like The Super Mario Bros. Movie will cause a lot of memes and a lot of discourse, so strap yourself in for the chaos.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie releases on April 7th, 2023. What do you want to see in the film? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.