The Surge 2 Announced with 2019 Release Date

Focus Home Interactive and Deck13 announced The Surge 2 for a 2019 release, a sequel to the first game in the series that hit consoles and PC in 2017.

The developers and publishers revealed details on the sequel by providing a brief description of what aspects of the first game they hope to bring back and where players will see improvements from the first game, The Surge.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Surge 2 keeps what fans and critics loved about the original – hardcore combat utilizing a unique, dynamic limb targeting system and deep character progression – while also expanding greatly upon the formula. The Surge 2 takes place in a brand new environment: a sprawling, devastated city with larger and more ambitious level design, made possible by Deck13’s upgraded and improved engine. Combat is more brutal and tactical than ever, with even more options thanks to an expanded limb targeting system. In addition, more abilities, weapons, implants, and drones give players a vast arsenal to build their character with, in their fight against the array of diverse new enemies and bosses.”

When The Surge was released, a game from the developers responsible for the hardcore Lords of the Fallen game, players instantly likened the combat in the game to that of the Dark Souls series with an emphasis on slow-and-steady combat to avoid devastating strikes from enemies. Unlike Lords of the Fallen and Dark Souls, The Surge put players in a futuristic landscape, a barren world full of run-down technology and robotic enemies.

Like other games that allow players to customize their armor to create different combinations of effects and defenses, The Surge consisted of an exoskeleton enhancement system where players could augment their abilities with various materials. Some of these resources were acquired from other enemies through the limb-targeting system that allowed attacks to be directed at certain enemy appendages, thus cutting them off and preventing the enemy from using that weapon or limb while also acquiring resources for use in players’ personal exoskeleton.

More information on The Surge 2 will be released through Focus Home Interactive’s upcoming press event with the sequel scheduled for a 2019 release.