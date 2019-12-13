The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition Announced

Athlon Games has revealed a new Batman game called The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition, a game which includes Batman: The Telltale Series as well as new DLC. A press release found on the company’s site offered more information about the game and said that it was currently available to purchase, though it looks like the listings aren’t live at this time. The title of the game was one that appeared in rumors and leaks leading up to events like this year’s showing of The Game Awards, though it’s unclear if this announcement was supposed to be live yet.

The announcement confirms that the new game will include the base game of Batman: The Telltale Series as well as new DLC and said that it’ll be releasing for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, Nintendo Switch and the Epic Games Store. It’ll be adding a “noir-style visual makeover and graphical upgrade.” That “Shadows Mode” is the DLC in question and will be available for $4.99 for those who already own the base game. The game itself will be priced at $29.99.

Because of the date that’s affixed to the press release on the new game’s site, there’s some confusion as to when the game was supposed to be announced. It’s a title that’s appeared in leaks and rumors before such as ones like the tweet below from as early as today, though the press release is dated for December 5th. It looks as though this “announcement” might be a leak itself since there’s been little fanfare around the game other than the dated press release, but the new edition of the Batman game is certainly real. (Update: The link now leads to a 404 error which indicates it was likely an accidental announcement. Expect a full announcement soon.)

The trailer at the top shows the reveal trailer for the original Batman: The Telltale Series.

Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad tweeted about the new game on Thursday and included a link to the site which says that the game is currently available, though a quick search shows the game doesn’t appear to be live through those platforms’ stores.

It’s an updated re-release of the first 2 TTG batman seasons. Relatively low budget, and last I checked didn’t bring back old VAs. Codenamed “Batman Noir”.

Didn’t hear about TWAU2 though, but that reddit post is something I’d trust. — Sabi (@New_WabiSabi) December 12, 2019

Athlon Games (Leyou) and Telltale Games are set to release The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition. It includes the Batman: The Telltale Series base game and new DLC for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam, Epic Game Store and Switch. $30. https://t.co/D5wF2pxtXH — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 12, 2019

The announcement from Athlon Games says to turn to the Telltale Games Twitter account for more information about the company’s narrative-based games, though it’s worth noting that the account has tweeted since October. Perhaps we’ll see it more active now that the game has been “announced,” and perhaps we’ll see a more formal showing of the game sometime soon like at The Game Awards which is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. PT.