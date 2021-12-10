The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Game Revealed

During The Game Awards Pre-Show, Gun Media revealed a video game based on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. Rumors about the project began to circulate back in September, but now the game has been officially revealed. At this time, details are fairly minimal about the game, and no platforms have been announced. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will be “an asymmetrical horror experience,” emphasizing multiplayer. Fans of the film can likely expect an experience similar to Friday the 13th: The Game, with one player in the role of Leatherface chasing down their opponents. It appears that Gun Media will try to replicate the look and feel of the original film, which debuted back in 1974.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre has inspired a number of video games over the years, most notably Capcom’s Resident Evil franchise. The horror series seems like the perfect option for a horror game, and Leatherface could make for an excellent threat. This is not the first game based on the series; a Texas Chain Saw Massacre game was released for the Atari 2600 in 1982!

As any Texas Chain Saw Massacre fan can attest, Leatherface’s family is every bit as creepy as the villain himself. On the game’s official website, Gun Media claims it “brought the whole family” this time around. How that will play out exactly remains to be seen, but that could make for an interesting dynamic in the game. Obviously, it would be bad news for players, but their presence is sure to be fun for longtime fans of the horror film!

Hopefully, Gun Media will reveal more information in the near future! Unfortunately, the fact that little was shown at The Game Awards could mean that the game is still early into development, but it’s hard to say for certain. Of course, with a new Texas Chain Saw Massacre reboot headed to Netflix in 2022, it’s also possible that the game could be released around the same time.

Are you excited to play a game based on The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? Are you a fan of the original film?